Ravens Sign First-Round WR Rashod Bateman

The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday that they signed first-round WR Rashod Bateman to a four-year rookie contract.

Bateman, 21, was a three-year starter at Minnesota and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore. He did opt out after seven games last year.

The Ravens used the No. 27 overall pick in the first round on Bateman.

Bateman is projected to sign a four-year, $12,599,412 with the Ravens that includes a $6,523,209 signing bonus. The Ravens will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

Lance Zierlein compares Bateman to Cowboys WR Michael Gallup.

During his college career at Minnesota, Bateman caught 147 passes for 2,395 yards receiving and 19 touchdowns over the course of three years and 31 games.