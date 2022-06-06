Ravens Sign Fourth-Round TE Isaiah Likely

The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday that they’ve signed fourth-round TE Isaiah Likely to a rookie contract.
The Ravens have now signed four of their 2022 draft picks:
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Kyle Hamilton
|S
|1
|Tyler Linderbaum
|C
|Signed
|2
|David Ojabo
|OLB
|3
|Travis Jones
|NT
|Signed
|4
|Daniel Faalele
|OT
|4
|Jalyn Armour-Davis
|CB
|4
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|4
|Jordan Stout
|P
|4
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|Signed
|4
|Damarion Williams
|CB
|6
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|Signed
Likely, 22, was selected with the No. 139 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,164,338 contract that includes a $504,338 signing bonus.
During his college career at Coastal Carolina, Likely caught 133 passes for 2,050 yards receiving and 27 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 42 games.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!