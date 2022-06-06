Ravens Sign Fourth-Round TE Isaiah Likely

The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday that they’ve signed fourth-round TE Isaiah Likely to a rookie contract.

The Ravens have now signed four of their 2022 draft picks:

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Kyle Hamilton S 1 Tyler Linderbaum C Signed 2 David Ojabo OLB 3 Travis Jones NT Signed 4 Daniel Faalele OT 4 Jalyn Armour-Davis CB 4 Charlie Kolar TE 4 Jordan Stout P 4 Isaiah Likely TE Signed 4 Damarion Williams CB 6 Tyler Badie RB Signed

Likely, 22, was selected with the No. 139 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,164,338 contract that includes a $504,338 signing bonus.

During his college career at Coastal Carolina, Likely caught 133 passes for 2,050 yards receiving and 27 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 42 games.