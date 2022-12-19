Ravens Sign G John Simpson To Practice Squad, Release LB Julian Stanford

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens are signing G John Simpson to their practice squad and releasing LB Julian Stanford in order to make room for him.

Baltimore hosted Simpson for a visit last week so this signing comes as no surprise.

Simpson, 25, was a two-year starter at Clemson and earned All-American honors before the Raiders traded up with the Lions to select him with the No. 109 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Simpson signed a four-year, $4,094,373 rookie contract that includes a $799,373 signing bonus with the Raiders. He still had one year beyond 2022 remaining on his contract when the Raiders cut him last week.

In 2022, Simpson has appeared in 11 games for the Raiders, making two starts for them at guard.