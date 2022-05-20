Ravens Sign Third-Round DT Travis Jones

The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that they’ve signed third-round DT Travis Jones to a four-year contract.

The Ravens still have several unsigned prospects from their 2022 class:

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Kyle Hamilton S 1 Tyler Linderbaum C 2 David Ojabo OLB 3 Travis Jones NT Signed 4 Daniel Faalele OT 4 Jalyn Armour-Davis CB 4 Charlie Kolar TE 4 Jordan Stout P 4 Isaiah Likely TE 4 Damarion Williams CB 6 Tyler Badie RB Signed

Jones, 22, was a three-year starter at UConn. He was recruited as a guard before moving to the defensive side of the ball. The Ravens used the No. 76 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to veteran DT Johnathan Hankins.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $5,301,961 contract that includes a $1,035,971 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career at UConn, Jones recorded 133 tackles and 8.5 sacks over the course of 35 games.