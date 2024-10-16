Ravens Sign Two To Practice Squad

The Ravens announced that they have signed LB Kristian Welch and CB Anthony Kendall to their practice squad on Wednesday.

The following is an updated look at Baltimore’s practice squad:

T Corey Bullock

RB Chris Collier

CB Bump Cooper Jr.

WR Malik Cunningham

G Darrian Dalcourt

TE Qadir Ismail

WR Keith Kirkwood

QB Devin Leary

WR Anthony Miller

DE C.J. Ravenell

WR Dayton Wade

DE Adedayo Odeleye (International)

TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden

DL Chris Wormley

LB William Kwenkeu

LB Kristian Welch

CB Anthony Kendall

Welch, 26, signed with the Ravens after going undrafted out of Iowa in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived during final roster cuts but added to the practice squad the following day.

He was later promoted to the active roster and the Ravens also placed an exclusive-rights free agent tender in 2022.

Baltimore waived Welch after training camp in 2023 and he went on to sign with the Packers’ practice squad shortly after. He signed to Green Bay’s active roster in September of the 2023 season and became an unrestricted free agent before re-signing another one-year contract.

From there, the Packers waived Welch coming out of the preseason. He then had a brief stint with Denver, appearing in six games before re-joining the Ravens.

In 2024, Welch has appeared in six games for the Broncos and recorded eight tackles with one start.