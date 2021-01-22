Ravens Sign WR Deon Cain To Futures Deal

The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that they’ve signed WR Deon Cain to a futures contract for the 2021 season.

Here’s an updated list of futures signings for the Ravens:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Cain, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2,625,636 contract with the Colts when they cut him loose.

The Colts waived Cain in November of last year and re-signed him to their practice squad but the Steelers quickly signed him off Indianapolis’ taxi squad to the active roster.

He was among Pittsburgh’s final roster cuts coming out of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2019, Cain appeared in 13 games and recorded nine receptions for 124 yards receiving (13.8 YPC) and no touchdowns.