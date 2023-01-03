Ravens Sign WR Tarik Black To Practice Squad

The Baltimore Ravens officially signed WR Tarik Black to their practice squad on Tuesday.
Here’s the Ravens’ updated practice squad:
- FB Ben Mason
- G Kahlil McKenzie
- OLB Jeremiah Moon
- DT Rashad Nichols
- OL David Sharpe
- DB Ar’Darius Washington
- WR Andy Isabella
- WR Shemar Bridges
- QB Brett Hundley
- DB Thakarius Keyes
- WR Binjimen Victor
- G John Simpson
- WR Mike Thomas
- DT Christian Ringo
Black, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Texas back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Colts, but was eventually cut loose and signed to the Jets’ practice squad.
New York brought Black on a futures contract and he’s been on and off of the Jets’ roster ever since.
In 2021, Black appeared in one game and caught one pass for 10 yards rec
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!