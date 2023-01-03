Ravens Sign WR Tarik Black To Practice Squad

The Baltimore Ravens officially signed WR Tarik Black to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Here’s the Ravens’ updated practice squad:

Black, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Texas back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Colts, but was eventually cut loose and signed to the Jets’ practice squad.

New York brought Black on a futures contract and he’s been on and off of the Jets’ roster ever since.

In 2021, Black appeared in one game and caught one pass for 10 yards rec