Ravens Signing C Greg Mancz & OT Jordan Mills To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Ravens are signing former Texans C Greg Mancz to the practice squad.

Wilson adds Baltimore is also signing OT Jordan Mills. Both worked out for the Ravens recently and should provide some additional depth during the postseason.

The Ravens confirmed the news and announced that they’ve released DT Braxton Hoyett from their practice squad and placed G Parker Ehinger on the practice squad injured list.

Mancz, 28, signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo back in 2015. He finished out his three-year, $1,519,059 rookie contract and was tendered with the original round designation as a restricted free agent.

Mancz signed a two-year extension that ran through the 2020 season going into 2018. However, the Texans released him coming out of camp in 2020. He came back on the practice squad.

In 2020, Mancz appeared in four games for the Texans.

Mills, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bears back in 2013. He spent two years in Chicago before among their roster cuts at the start of the 2015 season and later claimed off of waivers by the Cowboys.

Mills had a brief stint with the Lions before the Bills signed him to their active roster. Buffalo re-signed him to a two-year, $4 million contract back in 2017.

From there, Mills signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins last year but was released with an injury settlement not long later. Mills had a brief stint with the Cardinals before ending up on injured reserve. He signed to the Cowboys practice squad earlier this season and was called up a few weeks ago.

For his career, Mills has appeared in 90 games, making 84 starts.