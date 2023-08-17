Ravens Signing CB Ronald Darby To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Ravens are signing CB Ronald Darby to a one-year deal.

Ian Rapoport adds the deal has a maximum value of $3.2 million.

Darby was visiting the Ravens today and things evidently went well.

Darby would be a big boost to a Ravens cornerbacks group that’s been hit hard by injuries during the preseason and needed more depth to begin with.

Darby, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bills out of Florida State back in 2015. The Eagles traded WR Jordan Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick to the Bills in return for Darby in 2017.

Darby played out the final year of his four-year, $4.569 million contract before returning to the Eagles on a one-year contract. From there, he agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with Washington.

The Broncos signed Darby to a three-year, $30 million contract with $19 million fully guaranteed in 2021. However, he was released after two seasons.

In 2022, Darby appeared in five games for the Broncos and recorded 14 tackles, no interceptions, a forced fumble, and three pass deflections.