Ravens Signing CB Ka’dar Hollman

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens are signing CB Ka’dar Hollman to a contract on Friday.

Hollman, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2,694,948 rookie contract that included $174,948 guaranteed when the Packers traded him to the Texans during the preseason.

However, Houston waived Hollman during the final roster cuts. He caught on with the Saints and had a short stint on their practice squad.

From there, he played for the Texans and 49ers before signing on to the Falcons’ practice squad. He then returned to San Francisco for another stint before joining the Dolphins’ taxi squad. Hollman then caught on with the Texans for 2023 and appeared in all of their games.

Houston cut him loose earlier this week.

In 2023, Hollman appeared in 17 games for the Texans and recorded 10 tackles and one fumble recovery.