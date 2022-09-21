Ravens Signing OLB Brandon Copeland To Practice Squad

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens are signing veteran OLB Brandon Copeland to their practice squad.
The following is an updated list of Ravens’ practice squad players:
- QB Anthony Brown
- RB Tyler Badie
- NT Isaiah Mack
- FB Ben Mason
- G Kahlil McKenzie
- OLB Jeremiah Moon
- DT Rashad Nichols
- WR Makai Polk
- CB Kevon Seymour
- OL David Sharpe
- WR Binjimen Victor
- DB Ar’Darius Washington
- WR Raleigh Webb
- DB T.J. Carrie
- OLB Brandon Copeland
Copeland, 31, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Pennsylvania back in 2013. He lasted just a few months with the team before he was waived and later caught on with the Titans during his rookie season.
After a year in Tennessee, Copeland signed a one-year contract with the Lions and returned to Detroit on a one-year, $615,000 exclusive rights contract the following year. The Jets signed Copeland to a contract in 2018 and he returned to New York in 2019 on a one-year deal worth up to $3 million.
The Patriots signed Copeland to a one-year contract and the following offseason he signed a one-year, $1 million contract with Atlanta.
In 2021, Copeland appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and recorded 39 total tackles.
