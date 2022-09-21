Ravens Signing OLB Brandon Copeland To Practice Squad

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens are signing veteran OLB Brandon Copeland to their practice squad.

Brandon Copeland

The following is an updated list of Ravens’ practice squad players:

  • QB Anthony Brown
  • RB Tyler Badie
  • NT Isaiah Mack
  • FB Ben Mason
  • G Kahlil McKenzie
  • OLB Jeremiah Moon
  • DT Rashad Nichols
  • WR Makai Polk
  • CB Kevon Seymour
  • OL David Sharpe
  • WR Binjimen Victor
  • DB Ar’Darius Washington
  • WR Raleigh Webb
  • DB T.J. Carrie
  • OLB Brandon Copeland

Copeland, 31, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Pennsylvania back in 2013. He lasted just a few months with the team before he was waived and later caught on with the Titans during his rookie season.

After a year in Tennessee, Copeland signed a one-year contract with the Lions and returned to Detroit on a one-year, $615,000 exclusive rights contract the following year. The Jets signed Copeland to a contract in 2018 and he returned to New York in 2019 on a one-year deal worth up to $3 million. 

The Patriots signed Copeland to a one-year contract and the following offseason he signed a one-year, $1 million contract with Atlanta.

In 2021, Copeland appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and recorded 39 total tackles.

