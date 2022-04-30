Ravens Signing Oregon QB Anthony Brown

Tom Pelissero reports that former Oregon QB Anthony Brown has signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent.

Brown, 23, played three seasons at Boston College before transferring to Oregon.

During his five-year college career, Brown threw for 7,891 yards to go with 61 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 287 times for 1,121 yards (3.9 YPC) and 15 touchdowns.