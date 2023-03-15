Ravens Signing RB Justice Hill To Two-Year, $4.5M Deal

Adam Schefter reports the Ravens are signing RB Justice Hill to a two-year, $4.5 million deal on Wednesday.

Hill’s contract includes a possible $500,000 in incentives, giving his deal a max value of $5 million.

Hill, 25, was drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round out of Oklahoma State in 2019. He finished his four-year, $3.261 million deal that included a signing bonus of $741,656 and was set to be a free agent.

In 2022, Hill appeared in 15 games for the Ravens and recorded 49 rushing attempts for 262 yards (5.3 YPC), to go along with 12 receptions for 58 yards (4.8 YPC). He also recorded 247 yards as a kickoff return specialist.