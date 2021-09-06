Ravens Signing TE Mark Andrews To Four-Year, $56M Deal

Ian Rapoport reports that the Ravens and TE Mark Andrews have agreed to a four-year contract worth $56 million on Monday.

Andrews will make $14 million per year as part of this new deal.

This contract puts Andrews third in terms of the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL behind only Georgie Kittle ($15M per year) and Travis Kelce ($14.3M per year).

Andrews, 26, was drafted by the Ravens in the third round out of Oklahoma in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $920,000 for the 2021 season.

Andrews was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Andrews appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and caught 58 passes for 701 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

