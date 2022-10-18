Ravens Signing WR DeSean Jackson

Adam Schefter reports that the Ravens are signing veteran WR DeSean Jackson to a contract on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Jackson hadn’t had any interest since last season before visiting with the Ravens in recent days. He made it clear recently that he wanted to continue playing.

The Ravens could certainly use some help at the position, as they’re banged up right now.

Jackson, 35, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2008. He spent six years with the Eagles before signing a three-year, $24 million contract with Washington back in 2014.

After three years with Washington, Jackson once again departed in free agency and agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract that includes $20 million guaranteed with the Buccaneers. He was set to make a base salary of $10 million for the 2019 season when the Bucs later traded him to the Eagles.

From there, Jackson signed a new three-year, $27 million deal with Philadelphia. However, the Eagles released him back in February. He later signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Rams last year but was released shortly after the trade deadline.

Jackson later signed on with the Raiders and finished out the year in Las Vegas.

In 2021, Jackson appeared in 16 games for the Rams and Raiders and caught 20 passes for 454 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

