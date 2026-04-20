Ravens Signing WR Xavier Guillory

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Ravens are signing WR Xavier Guillory to a contract.

Guillory, 24, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State following the 2025 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, he was among the final roster cuts at camp last year with an injury settlement.

In his collegiate career, Guillory appeared in 47 games over five seasons with Idaho State and Arizona State and caught 133 passes for 1,933 yards and 15 touchdowns.