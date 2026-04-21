AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Carnell Tate, Ravens, Steelers

Ravens

Mike Sando of The Athletic notes the Ravens pursued DE Maxx Crosby and DE Trey Hendrickson , signaling a lack of confidence in their recent ability to draft and develop edge rushers despite the franchise’s history at the position.

pursued DE and DE , signaling a lack of confidence in their recent ability to draft and develop edge rushers despite the franchise’s history at the position. There is hope that HC Jesse Minter ‘s return to the coaching staff could help address those development concerns moving forward.

to the coaching staff could help address those development concerns moving forward. League executives questioned how the Ravens handled the failed Crosby deal, suggesting the team may have strategically delayed the process. One executive said: “I don’t think we’ll ever find out the answer. I would not put it past them to agree to this trade and then slow-play the physical.”

Another executive explained why the timing of Crosby’s physical raised concerns and may have benefited Baltimore: “If you really wanted the guy, you would get him in there for his physical as soon as possible. You would pull your doctors off whatever they were doing. It was advantageous for the Ravens to slow-play the physical and keep their options open. That is why I believe the narrative.”

A different executive pushed back on the idea that Baltimore had second thoughts, instead framing it as a strategic choice: “The Ravens didn’t get cold feet. They wanted one high-quality edge rusher… and felt Maxx Crosby … was worth two first-round picks, presuming they could not get Hendrickson.”

… was worth two first-round picks, presuming they could not get Hendrickson.” Signing Hendrickson cost the Ravens a chance to gain a 2027 compensatory pick tied to the departure of C Tyler Linderbaum .

. The team pivoted to G John Simpson, who was signed to help stabilize the offensive line, particularly in the run game. An executive said: “Simpson is a purposeful run blocker who can give you some (aggressive) play style at a position where it is hard to get play style… They lose Linderbaum. Simpson will help them not as a leader, but just solidifying up front a little bit.”

Ravens

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic takes a look at 10 players to watch for the Ravens as offseason workouts begin:

Ohio State WR Carnell Tate said he had a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Nate Tice)

said he had a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Nate Tice) Zrebiec writes that Baltimore is adamant that WR Rashod Bateman is in their plans, and their recent coaching change should “invigorate” the receiver.

is in their plans, and their recent coaching change should “invigorate” the receiver. Zrebiec thinks OLB Mike Green has shown “a lot of room for growth,” and his development shouldn’t be overlooked.

has shown “a lot of room for growth,” and his development shouldn’t be overlooked. As for CB Marlon Humphrey , Zrebiec points out that he remains one of Baltimore’s “most vital players” after he emerged as a release candidate earlier this offseason.

, Zrebiec points out that he remains one of Baltimore’s “most vital players” after he emerged as a release candidate earlier this offseason. With OL Emery Jones Jr. , Zrebiec writes that he has a chance to solidify a starting role at guard.

, Zrebiec writes that he has a chance to solidify a starting role at guard. Although new HC Jesse Minter expressed faith in K Tyler Loop , Zrebiec writes that he still has to prove he can be trusted.

expressed faith in K , Zrebiec writes that he still has to prove he can be trusted. Zrebiec points out that there’s been “no definitive word” about whether DL Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) has a chance to play in 2026.

(neck) has a chance to play in 2026. Zrebiec mentioned that DL Aeneas Peebles was drafted in 2025 to provide an interior pass rush, and a new coaching staff could evaluate whether he can accomplish that.

was drafted in 2025 to provide an interior pass rush, and a new coaching staff could evaluate whether he can accomplish that. Zrebiec notes that Baltimore hopes new OL coach Dwayne Ledford can get better progress out of third-year OT Roger Rosengarten .

can get better progress out of third-year OT . Zrebiec could see S Malaki Starks being “more settled in” after being a first-round pick in 2025 and believes the Ravens have one of the most talented safety groups in the league with Starks, Jaylinn Hawkins, and Kyle Hamilton.

being “more settled in” after being a first-round pick in 2025 and believes the Ravens have one of the most talented safety groups in the league with Starks, and Zrebiec points out that WR Devontez Walker doesn’t have an obvious challenger for the No. 3 receiver role, but the team usually adds veterans later on in the offseason, and they also figure to add to the position in the draft.

Steelers

New Steelers OC Brian Angelichio : “Everything goes through the quarterback, and it will here … Coach McCarthy says if the quarterback isn’t comfortable, then we aren’t going to do it.” (Kaboly)

: “Everything goes through the quarterback, and it will here … Coach McCarthy says if the quarterback isn’t comfortable, then we aren’t going to do it.” (Kaboly) Angelichio on QB Will Howard : “I’ve really enjoyed Will. He has a great personality. He’s been impressive in the quarterbacks room.” (Fittipaldo)

: “I’ve really enjoyed Will. He has a great personality. He’s been impressive in the quarterbacks room.” (Fittipaldo) Steelers DC Patrick Graham says the team will run a 2-4-5 sub-package, which opens up fire-zone blitzes and will display the team’s defensive versatility and flexibility. (Farabaugh)

says the team will run a 2-4-5 sub-package, which opens up fire-zone blitzes and will display the team’s defensive versatility and flexibility. (Farabaugh) Graham says DB Jalen Ramsey is a “chess piece” and was unwilling to define him to a certain position: “Our goal is to be as multiple as players. Safety, corner, whatever they could be, they’ll find out where they play on Sunday.” (Farabaugh)

is a “chess piece” and was unwilling to define him to a certain position: “Our goal is to be as multiple as players. Safety, corner, whatever they could be, they’ll find out where they play on Sunday.” (Farabaugh) Steelers GM Omar Khan says he has spoken with QB Aaron Rodgers: “It’s all been positive and good. He knows how we feel about him, and we know how he feels about us.” (Farabaugh)