Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike Could Return This Season

Adam Schefter reports that Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike underwent neck surgery last week, and his doctors believe he could return this season.

Madubuike suffered a season-ending and career-threatening neck injury in Week 2 during last season.

Madubuike, 27, was a third-round pick by the Ravens out of Texas A&M back in 2020. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the Ravens worth $4,853,308, including a $1,089,680 signing bonus, $1,089,680 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,213,327.

The Ravens franchised Madubuike in 2024 but then signed him to a long-term deal for four years, worth $98.5 million

In 2025, Madubuike appeared in two games for the Ravens and recorded two sacks, as well as seven combined tackles.

We will have more news on Madubuike as it becomes available.