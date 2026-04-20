AFC Notes: Dexter Lawrence, Draft Visits, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

The Bengals made what could end up being the most shocking move this offseason when they traded the No. 10 pick in the draft to the Giants for star DL Dexter Lawrence before signing him to a one-year, $28 million extension. Lawrence doesn’t take it lightly that the team was willing to move a top-ten draft pick for him and extend his contract through the 2028 season.

“I know they gave up a lot for me, and I appreciate that. I don’t take that for granted. I have a fire in me,” Lawrence told Geoff Hobson of the team website. “I picked up a little turf on the field. I got chills when I went out there. I just see myself helping this team be where it’s supposed to be…I enjoy pressure. I enjoy being under that type of light. I write down notes, and my notes are, ‘Let my light shine all the time.’ And keep joy. Don’t let anything steal your joy.”

“My first thought was how I’m going to help the young linebackers,” Lawrence added. “Make their job easier. I know who I am and what I bring to a team. I know me being on the field with my presence is going to make a lot of people be better. I’m ecstatic. To be on this team with Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, to be back with Tee (Higgins) again, Chase Brown … I told Tee, ‘We’ve got some unfinished business.’ … That’s obviously our goal. Winning the Super Bowl.”

Lawrence on the trade: “It was an abrupt change from thinking I’mma have a long offseason to being here today. I was out of control of a lot of things. It was like somebody was hanging me like this with a string.” (Bergman)

Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor had an official 30-visit with the Bengals. (Aaron Wilson)

Browns

When asked if he has an early inkling about whether Shedeur Sanders , Deshaun Watson , or Dillon Gabriel are first in line for the starting role, Browns HC Todd Monken responded that there are qualities he likes about all three players and nothing is set in stone: “No, not really…. there’s enough there to really like all three… It’s not set in stone.” (Zac Jackson)

, , or are first in line for the starting role, Browns HC responded that there are qualities he likes about all three players and nothing is set in stone: “No, not really…. there’s enough there to really like all three… It’s not set in stone.” (Zac Jackson) Eric Edholm reports that former Oklahoma State and Broncos practice squad C Joe Michalski is working out for the Browns on Monday.

is working out for the Browns on Monday. Aaron Wilson reports that RB Sincere McCormick will be attending the Browns veteran offseason session on a tryout basis.

Steelers

The Steelers met with USC WR Makai Lemon in Indianapolis for a formal meeting and hosted him for a pre-draft visit. (Farabaugh)

in Indianapolis for a formal meeting and hosted him for a pre-draft visit. (Farabaugh) Arizona DB Treydan Stukes had a 30 visit with the Steelers. (Ray Fittipaldo)

had a 30 visit with the Steelers. (Ray Fittipaldo) Utah OL Spencer Fano visited the Steelers. (Ray Fittipaldo)

visited the Steelers. (Ray Fittipaldo) Penn State G Olaivavega Ioane, Iowa G Beau Stephens, and Ohio State TE Will Kacmarek visited the Steelers. (Brooke Pryor)