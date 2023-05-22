Ravens Waive OLB Daelin Hayes

The Baltimore Ravens waived OLB Daelin Hayes on Monday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The move was to make room on the 90-man roster for veteran QB Josh Johnson.

Hayes, 25, was selected with the No. 171 pick in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He signed a four-year, $3,773,216 contract that included a $293,216 signing bonus.

He was entering the second year of his rookie deal when the Ravens waived him with an injury designation. He spent the entire 2022 season on injured reserve.

In 2021, Hayes appeared in one game for the Ravens and did not record a statistic.