Ravens Waive RB Melvin Gordon

According to Tom Pelissero, the Ravens waived veteran RB Melvin Gordon on Wednesday.

Gordon, 30, is a former first-round pick out of Wisconsin by the Chargers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year $10.669 million rookie contract that was fully guaranteed and made a base salary of $1,889,967 for the 2018 season.

The Chargers picked up Gordon’s fifth-year option worth $5,605,000 for the 2019 season. He signed a two-year, $16 million deal in free agency with the Broncos in 2020.

Gordon returned to Denver on a one-year deal for the 2022 season. However, the Broncos opted to waive him last year and he finished out the season with the Chiefs.

The Ravens signed Gordon to a contract earlier this summer before adding him to their practice squad.

In 2023, Gordon appeared in four games for the Ravens and recorded 26 rushing attempts for 81 yards (3.1 YPC) and one touchdown.