Ravens Waive TE Jake Breeland, Sign WR Siaosi Mariner

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Baltimore Ravens are waiving TE Jacob Breeland.

The move comes as the team needs to clear a roster spot for newly signed WR Siaosi Mariner.

Breeland, 23, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon in 2020. Unfortunately, Breeland tore his ACL in his final collegiate season and was still recovering, so the Ravens waived home with a non-football injury designation.

After clearing waivers, Breeland reverted to the Ravens’ NFI list for the season.

In five seasons at Oregon, Breeland recorded 74 catches for 1225 yards and 13 touchdowns.