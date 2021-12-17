Ravens Worked Out Four Running Backs

According to Aaron Wilson, the Ravens brought in four running backs for workouts on Friday.

The full list includes:

Thompson, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of Washington back in 2013. He was unfortunately waived at the start of the 2014 season but re-signed to their practice squad soon after.

Washington brought Thompson back on a second-round restricted tender in 2017 before signing him to a two-year extension at the start of the 2017 regular season. From there, he signed on with the Jaguars last May and had brief stints with the 49ers and Bears’ practice squads.

In 2020, Thompson appeared in eight games for the Jaguars and rushed for 20 yards on seven carries to go along with 20 receptions for 146 yards receiving and one touchdown.

Yeldon, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2015. He played out his four-year, $5.913 million rookie contract that included $3.699 million guaranteed.

The Jaguars allowed Yeldon to leave in free agency and he later signed a two-year contract with the Bills. He finished his contract in Buffalo last offseason and has been testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Yeldon appeared in three games for the Bills and rushed for 70 yards on 10 carries (7 YPC) to go along with one reception for 22 yards and a touchdown.

We had them included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.