Ravens WR Rashod Bateman To Miss Time With Foot Injury

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said WR Rashod Bateman‘s foot injury is more serious than they previously thought and he’ll miss a few weeks, per Jamison Hensley.

"It looks like it's going to be a few weeks for Bateman." pic.twitter.com/I6mD7Q8nhe — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 31, 2022

Bateman left Thursday’s win against the Buccaneers with the foot injury after missing games and practice time in the weeks leading up to it.

It will be interesting to see if the Ravens place Bateman on injured reserve, which would mean missing at least four games.

Bateman, 22, was a three-year starter at Minnesota and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore. He opted out after seven games in 2020.

The Ravens used the No. 27 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Bateman. Bateman signed a four-year, $12,599,412 contract with the Ravens that includes a $6,523,209 signing bonus.

The Ravens will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Bateman has appeared in six games for the Ravens and caught 15 of 28 targets for 285 yards and two touchdowns.