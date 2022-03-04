Report: Aaron Rodgers Deciding Between Packers, Broncos, Titans & Steelers

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, citing a source with knowledge of the situation, reports that Aaron Rodgers has specific deals lined up with other teams and these teams have trade compensation agreed to with the Packers.

Florio says these teams have arranged the moves with the permission of the Packers.

According to Florio, the other teams being considered include the Broncos, Titans and Steelers along with the Packers. Florio adds that once Rodgers makes a decision, deals will fall into place quickly in terms of trade compensation and a contract for Rodgers.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported earlier that Rodgers is “truly torn” on where he wants to play in 2022.

Rapoport says that while many around the NFL expect him to be back with the Packers and there’s a lot of positivity coming out of Green Bay, he is “going back and forth on what he wants.”

The Packers have made it clear that they’re all-in on doing what’s necessary to keep Rodgers in Green Bay. However, Rodgers could say he prefers to join another team such as the Broncos, who hired Nathaniel Hackett and Green Bay would likely have to consider trading him or losing him for a low compensatory pick.

Rodgers, 38, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers is owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022, which is set to void seven days before the start of the 2023 league year.

In 2021, Rodgers appeared in 16 games for the Packers and completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Rodgers as the news is available.