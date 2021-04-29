Report: Aaron Rodgers Wish List Includes 49ers, Broncos & Raiders

Pro Football Talk, citing an “unimpeachable source,” reports that as of last night, Aaron Rodgers’ wishlist of teams to play for included the 49ers, Broncos and Raiders.

According to PFT, Rodgers wanted the Packers to take the 49ers’ offer, but Green Bay obviously declined.

Adam Schefter reports that no team has currently made a trade offer to the Packers, despite the fact that there have been inquiries.

If Green Bay is to trade Rodgers, it would make sense for them to move him to an AFC team, as opposed to creating a contender in the NFC.

Schefter reported that Rodgers has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team.

Green Bay was concerned enough that president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur have each flew out on separate trips to meet with Rodgers at various points this offseason.

The Packers reportedly have offered to extend Rodgers’ contract, but he ultimately declined.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst has maintained that they are not interested in trading Rodgers.

“As we’ve stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond,” Gutekunst told ESPN. “Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team.”

Rodgers, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers is owed base salaries of $15,050,000 and $25 million over the next two years of the agreement.

In 2020, Rodgers appeared in all 16 games for the Packers and completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Rodgers and the Packers as the news is available.