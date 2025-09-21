Report: Bears Could End Up Benching Caleb Williams For Tyson Bagent?

Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline writes there’s a segment of people within the league who believe the Bears will eventually end up benching QB Caleb Williams for backup QB Tyson Bagent this season.

The Bears are 0-2 heading into Week 3’s matchup against the Cowboys and Williams has had some bumps in his first year in new HC Ben Johnson‘s offense.

Williams still has a tendency to try to do too much and play outside the system, which folks around the league pointed out to Pauline.

Pauline adds he’s heard Williams has had difficulty communicating the plays he’s receiving from the sideline and that the Bears are likely to switch to a wristband system soon.

Multiple sources tell Pauline Johnson is a big fan of Bagent, who signed a two-year extension this summer, and that during training camp the offense looked better with Bagent under center as opposed to Williams.

Pauline notes that the Bears could look to bench Williams just to give him a reset and see how the offense is supposed to look, similar to what the Panthers did last year with another former No. 1 pick, QB Bryce young.

Williams, 23, started his career at Oklahoma before following HC Lincoln Riley to USC for his final two seasons, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022. He was selected first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Bears.

He signed a four-year, $39,486,058 rookie contract that included a $25.537 million signing bonus. The deal also includes a fifth-year option for the 2028 season.

In 2025, Williams has appeared in two games for the Bears and completed 40 of 65 pass attempts for 417 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He has also rushed 11 times for 85 yards and another touchdown.

Bagent, 25, was a five-year starter at Shepherd University. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft and won the backup job coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Bagent appeared in four games for the Bears and completed both of his pass attempts for 11 yards.

We’ll have more on Williams and the Bears when the news is available.