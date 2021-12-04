Report: Ben Roethlisberger Expects This To Be Final Season With Steelers

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, citing league source, reports that veteran QB Ben Roethlisberger privately has told former teammates and some within the Steelers organization that he expects this to be his final season playing quarterback for Pittsburgh.

According to Schefter, Roethlisberger and the Steelers are operating as if he is entering the final five games of his career.

Schefter adds that Roethlisberger has told many that he never would want to play anywhere other than Pittsburgh, but this doesn’t mean he couldn’t sign with a new team next year. Even so, a source tells Schefter this idea is “highly unlikely.”

There will likely be multiple veteran quarterbacks available next year, so it would be hard to imagine there being a market for Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2004. He finalized a three-year, $68 million contract extension in 2020 that included a $37.5 million signing bonus.

Roethlisberger was owed $19 million for the 2021 season when he agreed to a $5 million pay cut that also made 2021 the final year of his deal.

In 2021, Roethlisberger has appeared in 10 games for the Steelers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,522 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions.