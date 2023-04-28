Report: Bengals Have Had Trade Talks With ‘Several’ Teams Regarding OL Jonah Williams

Tony Pauline of PFN writes that Bengals OT Jonah Williams could be a trade candidate to watch this evening.

Pauline hears that the Bengals have had trade talks with “several” teams.

The Jaguars reportedly had interest in Williams before they came away with Anton Harrison last night.

The Bengals went out and signed Orlando Brown Jr in free agency, which led to Williams requesting a trade out of Cincinnati.

Williams, 25, was selected by the Bengals in the first round out of Alabama in 2019. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,630,162 rookie contract that included a $10,841,936 signing bonus.

The Bengals exercised Williams’ fifth-year option which will cost them $13.2 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. Williams is in the final year of his deal on the fifth-year option and due to make $13.2 million in 2023 and will be an unrestricted free agent next year.

In 2022, Williams appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and made 16 starts at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 61 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

