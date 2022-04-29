Report: Browns & Panthers In Talks About Potential Baker Mayfield Trade

Joseph Person reports that the Browns and Panthers have been in talks about a potential trade for QB Baker Mayfield.

Person adds that Panthers GM David Tepper would likely want Cleveland to pay for some of Mayfield’s $18.8 million salary.

Jeremy Fowler also reports that the Panthers remain “torn internally” over Mayfield and aren’t sold on him as their future quarterback despite him currently being the best option.

Fowler also adds that the Panthers are likely continuing to monitor the quarterbacks who have fallen in the draft.

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Mayfield appeared in 14 games and completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.

