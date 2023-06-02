Report: Browns ‘Strong Possibility’ For DeAndre Hopkins, Texans Considered Unlikely

Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 reports that a reunion between WR DeAndre Hopkins and QB Deshaun Watson with the Browns is a “strong possibility.”

There has been some recent buzz about Hopkins returning to the Texans and Wilson reports that Hopkins is interested in re-joining his former team.

However, Wilson explains that the Texans’ cap situation remains a “major obstacle” to signing Hopkins and he doesn’t expect a deal to get done.

Some of the other teams linked to Hopkins include the Chiefs, Bills and Ravens among others.

Hopkins, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. Houston later traded Hopkins to the Cardinals in return for David Johnson and draft picks.

Hopkins was in the third year of his five-year, $81 million extension that included $49 million guaranteed when he agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension with the Cardinals.

Hopkins was owed base salaries of $19,450,000 and $14,915,000 over the final two years of the agreement when the Cardinals opted to release him.

In 2022, Hopkins appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and caught 64 passes for 717 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

