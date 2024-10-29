Report: Chargers Could Look To Trade WR Josh Palmer

According to a report from Tony Pauline, Chargers WR Josh Palmer is not in the team’s long-term plans and there is a chance the team looks to trade him before the deadline.

Pauline adds the Chargers are one of the teams active in the trade market looking for help at receiver, as they’re looking to try and find an upgrade from Palmer.

Palmer, 25, was a four-year starter at Tennessee and led the Vols in receiving yards for 2020. The Chargers selected Palmer with the No. 77 overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Palmer is in the final year of a four-year, $5,033,459 contract that included a $1,020,697 signing bonus. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Palmer has appeared in six games for the Chargers and recorded 15 receptions on 32 targets for 243 yards and no touchdowns.