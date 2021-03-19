Report: Eagles Recently Inquired About Trade For Deshaun Watson

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, citing two independent sources, reports that the Eagles recently inquired about a trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

McLane admits that the Eagles trading for Watson is likely a “long shot” at this point, as it would require significant assets.

“Howie will give up everything he has for Watson,” an NFL source familiar with the Eagles’ thinking tells McLane.

Philadelphia has a first-round pick this year and could have two next year, depending on how things go with Carson Wentz in Indianapolis.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman told reporters earlier in the week that they will still be in the market for quarterback help.

“We want to have a really strong quarterback room. We feel like we have incredible coaches on the offensive side of the ball and the defensive side of the ball who can maximize quarterback play,” Roseman said. “We’re going to look at the free agent market, the trade market, and we’re certainly going to look at the draft to try to strengthen that position.”

Jason La Canfora reported a few days that the Eagles should not be discounted as a strong suitor for Watson. La Canfora mentioned that Philadelphia is monitoring the Watson situation closely and it’s something that ownership and management would like to make happen.

“I hear that it is very much at the ownership level,” as one league source tells La Canfora.

La Canfora expects the Panthers, Patriots, 49ers and Dolphins to also have interest in Watson.

A trade for Watson has become much more complicated in recent days after several lawsuits have been filed against him, alleging that he sexually assaulted multiple women.

The NFL announced that they’ve officially opened an investigation into the matter.

Watson has denied the allegations against him.

Watson, 25, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson and the investigation as the news is available.