Report: Eagles To Hire Jonathan Gannon As Defensive Coordinator

Michael Lombardi is reporting that the Eagles will hire Colts defensive backs Jonathan Gannon as their next defensive coordinator.

Albert Breer adds that Gannon has emerged as the clear favorite for the Eagles defensive coordinator job, and it looks like he’ll accept the job.

According to Breer, the Eagles are still working through the final stages of interviews.

New Eagles HC Nick Sirianni is working to fill out his coaching staff and was reportedly set to interview Washington defensive backs coach Chris Harris for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Gannon drew interest for the Bears’ defensive coordinator before they opted to promote from within.

Gannon got his start in the NFL as a defensive QC coach with the Falcons in 2007. He had a stint as a scout with the Rams from 2009 to 2011 before going back to coaching.

Gannon spent time with the Titans and Vikings before joining the Colts in 2018 as their DB coach.

We’ll have more regarding the Eagles as the news is available.