Report: Giants’ Best Offer To Saquon Barkley Included $19.5M Guaranteed

According to Ryan Dunleavy, the best offer the Giants have put on the table so far to RB Saquon Barkley has included $19.5 million in guaranteed money.

This is an important piece of information so far, as NFL contracts can contain a lot of smoke and mirrors. The guaranteed money is important context as it’s the most accurate representation of the true value of a deal.

In this case, $19.5 million would be less than the $22.2 million Barkley could get by playing out both this season and next on the franchise tag, which is how agents often weigh offers.

It would also rank outside the current top five at the position for guaranteed money.

Barkley and the Giants have not made any progress on a long-term deal and the deadline for an extension is looming in a few days. Barkley’s camp has recently been threatening a holdout if no extension is in place, one that could impact his availability for Week 1.

The two parties have until July 17 to negotiate an extension or Barkley would play out the 2023 season under the tag, which will cost $10.09 million fully guaranteed.

Barkley, 26, was the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $31.19 million rookie deal with the Giants that included a $20.767 million signing bonus when the Giants picked up his fifth-year option.

Barkley’s fifth-year option cost the Giants $7.22 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was franchised at a sum of $10.09 million fully guaranteed.

In 2022, Barkley appeared in 16 games for the Giants and rushed for 1,312 yards on 295 carries (4.4 YPC) and 10 touchdowns to go along with 57 receptions on 76 targets for 338 yards receiving.

