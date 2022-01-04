Report: Independent Surgeon Confirms Antonio Brown Is Dealing With Serious Ankle Injury

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times is reporting that friends of Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown were worried about the pain he was experiencing with his ankle and encouraged him to meet with a top surgeon outside of the Bucs’ organization.

Brown reportedly visited a doctor and had an MRI to confirm the serious pain in his ankle.

Stroud says that while Brown is known for having a “high pain threshold,” the belief is that he probably should never have been on the field for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

According to Stroud, an official statement from Brown’s camp will be issued at some point in the near future.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers has yet to officially release Brown, even though Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians said he was no longer a member of the team.

Adam Schefter reported that there are ongoing discussions with the NFL about how to best move forward regarding this situation.

The Buccaneers could suspend Brown for conduct detrimental to the team before officially waiving him.

Brown removed his uniform and shirt and ran into the tunnel during a game against the Jets, pointing to the fans as he exited.

Brown was reportedly very upset on the sideline and Mike Evans and O.J. Howard attempted to calm him down. However, Brown refused and ultimately exited the game.

Brown, 33, is a former sixth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2010. He was in the third year of his five-year, $72.71 million contract when the Steelers traded him to the Raiders back in March.

The Raiders later signed Brown to a new contract worth $50.125 million and includes $30.125 million guaranteed. However, Oakland made the decision to release Brown before the start of the season and he later signed a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Patriots.

Brown lasted just 11 days in New England. The Buccaneers signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million last year and re-signed him to another one-year extension this offseason.

In 2021, Brown has appeared in seven games and recorded 42 receptions for 545 yards (13.3 YPC) and four touchdowns.