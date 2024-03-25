Report: Jets Have Gotten Trade Offers For Zach Wilson But Haven’t Pulled Trigger

According to Pro Football Talk, the Jets have gotten trade offers for QB Zach Wilson.

However, New York hasn’t liked the offers it’s gotten and is holding out for something better, per PFT.

The report goes on to add some people believe owner Woody Johnson is the one holding out for a better return for the former No. 2 overall pick.

Wilson and his agents have had permission to seek a trade from other teams since at least the Combine and have been evaluating options for much longer.

However, it’s no surprise that Wilson and the Jets have had trouble gaining traction. No team will be acquiring Wilson with the idea of starting him immediately, and he’s still owed $5.5 million in guaranteed salary in 2024 which would be on the high end for a backup.

It’s clear Wilson’s time with the Jets is over, but it’s less clear when or how things will end.

Wilson, 24, was a three-year starter at BYU and a first-team All-Independent League selection as a junior. The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Wilson signed a four-year, $35,150,680 contract with the Jets that includes a $22,924,131 signing bonus. The Jets will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Wilson in 2024.

In 2023, Wilson has appeared in 12 games for the Jets and completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 2,245 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

We’ll have more on Wilson as the news is available.