Report: Kevin Zeitler & Andrew Norwell Available For Trade

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports hears that the Giants trying to move G Kevin Zeitler and the Jaguars have G Andrew Norwell available for trade as well.

Even so, La Canfora says that either team is unlikely to move their veteran guard and other teams around the league expect them to be released in the coming weeks. According to La Canfora, both are expected to generate “significant interest” once available.

Both players came up in trade rumors last year, so this isn’t a big surprise with teams around the NFL facing a cap crunch this offseason.

Zeitler, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals out of Wisconsin back in 2012. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.544 million rookie contract when the Bengals elected to pick up his fifth-year option.

From there, the Browns signed Zeitler to a five-year, $60 million deal that included $31.5 million guaranteed in 2017. He was later traded to the Giants.

According to OverTheCap.com, trading Zeitler would free up $12 million of available cap space while creating $2.25 million in dead money.

In 2020, Zeitler appeared in all 16 games for the Giants, starting all of them at right guard.

Norwell, 29, signed on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State back in 2014. He finished out his three-year, $1,542,000 deal with Carolina before agreeing to a one-year restricted tender worth $2.746 million for the 2017 season.

The Jaguars later signed Norwell to a five-year, $66.5 million contract that includes $30 million fully guaranteed in 2018.

According to OverTheCap.com, trading Zeitler would free up $9 million of available cap space while creating $6 million in dead money.

In 2020, Norwell appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars, making 13 starts for them at guard.