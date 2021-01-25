Lions Hiring Former Eagles Assistant HC Duce Staley

According to Jason La Canfora, Eagles assistant HC/RB coach Duce Staley will join the Lions’ coaching staff.

Tom Pelissero reports Staley will join Detroit in the same capacity he served with the Eagles as an assistant head coach and RB coach.

After being passed over for the Eagles’ head coaching vacancy, Staley had asked to be released from his contract to pursue other opportunities.

He also drew some interest from the Bears among others before landing elsewhere in the NFC North.

Staley, 45, was drafted by the Eagles in the third round out of South Carolina in 1997. After a 10-year playing career with the Eagles and Steelers, Staley returned to Philadelphia as a coaching assistant in 2011.

Staley has held a number of different positions with the Eagles under multiple coaching staffs, including RB coach since 2013, and was promoted to assistant head coach in 2018.