Report: Lions OC Ben Johnson Seeking $15M/Year For HC Job

According to Josina Anderson, Lions OC Ben Johnson is believed to be seeking $15 million a year or more for a head coaching job next season.

Anderson says league circles are buzzing about some owners being told this is what Johnson’s asking price is.

Unlike player salaries, there’s not nearly as much transparency about what NFL coaches make but the general sense is they’re not compensated as well as you might expect.

Per Cameron DaSilva, the Rams’ 2022 extension for HC Sean McVay bumped him up from $8.5 million a year to $14 million a year. At the time, that was third among NFL coaches.

It seems like Johnson’s agent might be trying to leverage his client being the most in-demand coaching candidate in the upcoming cycle.

The Panthers were interested in Johnson last year and figure to make a run at hiring him again. However, he’ll have options and one report indicates Johnson might fancy the Chargers more.

For what it’s worth, reports indicate Panthers owner Dave Tepper paid his last two coaches — Matt Rhule and Frank Reich — around $9 million per year. Former Chargers HC Brandon Staley was reportedly making $4 million per year.

Johnson, 37, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2023, the Lions offense is ranked No. 2 in yards per game and No. 6 in points per game, including No. 4 in passing yards per game and No. 5 in rushing yards per game.

We’ll have more on Johnson as the news is available.