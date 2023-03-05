Report: Matt Patricia Could Land With Eagles, Possible As LBs Coach

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports that former Patriots offensive coordinator Matt Patricia has a shot to land with the Eagles on their defensive staff.

Guregian presumes Patricia could be the Eagles’ linebackers coach.

The Broncos interviewed Patricia for their defensive coordinator role a few weeks ago before hiring Vance Joseph.

Sean Payton later said there was still a chance they could hire Patricia in some capacity.

Either way, it’s becoming clear that Patricia could be coaching elsewhere in 2023.

Patricia, 48, began his NFL coaching career as an offensive assistant for the Patriots back in 2004. He held a number of positions during his 14 years in New England including assistant offensive line coach, linebackers coach, and safeties coach before he was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2012.

The Lions hired Patricia as their head coach in February of 2018. He lasted just over two years in Detroit before being fired during the 2020 season.

From there, Patricia returned to the Patriots as a senior football advisor for the 2021 season.

During his three years as Lions’ head coach, Patricia led the team to a record of 13-19-1 (31.4 percent) and no playoff appearances.