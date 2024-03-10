Report: Packers Designating LB De’Vondre Campbell As Post-June 1 Release

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Packers will release LB De’Vondre Campbell on Wednesday.

Silverstein notes that the Packers can designate Campbell as a Post-June 1 release at that point, which will clear over $10 million of cap space that will be available this summer.

The Packers have a new defensive coordinator and are adjusting their scheme in 2024. Beyond that, Campbell struggled last year, in part due to injury, but it’s clear they’re looking to get younger at the position.

Campbell, 30, was drafted by the Falcons in the fourth round out of Minnesota in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.9 million rookie deal and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

Campbell signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2020 that was worth a maximum of $8 million. He later joined the Packers in 2021 before agreeing to a five-year, $50 million deal in 2022.

In 2023, Campbell appeared in 11 games for the Packers and recorded 75 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.