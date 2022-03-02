Report: Packers To Discuss Extension With OLB Preston Smith

According to Tony Pauline, the Packers are expected to approach OLB Preston Smith about a potential contract extension this week at the Combine.

Smith is in the final year of his deal and has a large cap hit that Pauline says Green Bay would like to lower while still retaining Smith on the roster.

Last year, the two sides agreed to a pay cut to keep him on the roster.

Smith, 29, is a former second-round pick by Washington out of Mississippi State back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before signing a four-year, $52 million deal with the Packers in 2019.

Smith is entering the final year of that deal in 2022 and is due $12.5 million in compensation between salaries and bonuses.

In 2021, Smith appeared in 16 games for the Packers and recorded 38 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, one recovery and two pass deflections.