Packers Elevating CB Kalen King

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Packers are elevating CB Kalen King to the active roster from the practice squad for Week 14 against the Lions.

King, 21, was a seventh-round pick to the Packers out of Penn State in the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract through 2027 and was let go at the end of camp before joining the practice squad.

King is yet to appear in an NFL game.