Report: Packers WR Romeo Doubs Skipped Practices Over Frustration With Role

Bill Huber of SI.com reports that Packers WR Romeo Doubs skipped practices due to his frustrations about his role in the team’s offense.

Despite being listed as doubtful, he is also set to miss Week 5 against the Rams due to a personal matter according to Huber.

Doubs practiced on Wednesday but didn’t show up on Thursday, which concerned team representatives who initiated a search for Doubs and found him at his home.

He is currently third on the team with 20 targets, behind wide receivers Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks who each have 22 targets.

Doubs, 24, was selected in the fourth round by the Packers out of Nevada in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He is currently in the third year of a four-year, $4,343,916rookie contract he signed with the Packers.

In 2024, Doubs has appeared in four games for the Packers and caught 12 passes for 169 yards and no touchdowns.

We will have more on Doubs as it becomes available.