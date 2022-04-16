Report: Panthers Have ‘Inside Track’ To Trade For Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Panthers have the “inside track” when it comes to a potential trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield. According to Cabot, a deal could happen sometime in the next couple of weeks.

Cabot also points out that Mayfield is well-suited for new Panthers OC Ben McAdoo’s up-tempo West Coast offense.

The Seahawks and Panthers have yet to add appreciably to the position this offseason but multiple reports have indicated Carolina’s interested only minimally, if at all.

It was also reported that there is “nothing imminent” on a potential trade involving Mayfield as teams continue to try and wait out the Browns, who are stuck with his guaranteed $18.858 million salary, and things could drag out until after the 2022 NFL Draft

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Mayfield appeared in 14 games and completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Browns and Mayfield as the news is available.