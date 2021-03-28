Report: Patriots Are Not Pursuing Trade For 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Jordan Schultz is reporting that the Patriots are not pursuing a potential trade for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo following San Francisco’s decision to trade up to No. 3 overall and position themselves for one of the top quarterback prospects.

Schultz explains that the Patriots currently do not have the cap space to take on Garoppolo’s contract and have Cam Newton in place as their likely starter.

Beyond that, Schultz mentions that the draft is “flush” with quarterback prospects this year, so he doesn’t expect a Patriots-Garoppolo reunion in foreseeable future.

The 49ers trade up to No. 3 overall resulted in a lot of speculation that the 49ers would look to trade Garoppolo in the coming weeks.

However, Adam Schefter later reported that the 49ers plan to keep Garoppolo in place as their quarterback this season.

“Jimmy is here to stay. He’s our guy this year,” a source tells Schefter.

San Francisco appears to be prepared to keep Garoppolo around as their starter in 2021 while allowing whoever they draft time to develop before taking over for him down the road.

Garoppolo, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

In 2020, Garoppolo appeared in six games for the 49ers and completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,096 yards, seven touchdowns, and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Garoppolo and 49ers as the news is available.