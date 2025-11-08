Report: President Donald Trump Wants Commanders’ Stadium Named After Him

Don Van Natta Jr and Adam Schefter of ESPN, citing multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, report that President Donald Trump wants the Commanders to name their new stadium after him.

A senior White House source tells ESPN that there have been backchannel communications with a member of the Commanders ownership group about Trump’s desire to have what is expected to be a $3.7 billion domed stadium on the old RFK Stadium site to be named after him.

“That would be a beautiful name, as it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in an email to ESPN on Friday.

“It’s what the president wants, and it will probably happen,” a senior White House source tells ESPN.

The Commanders have declined to comment on the ESPN.

President Trump is expected to be in attendance for the Commanders game against the Lions this weekend. Trump is expected to participate in halftime activities honoring the military.

A team source tells ESPN that the the organization has spent days preparing for Trump’s attendance on Sunday.

According to the report, there base been no formal conversations to date about the stadium being named after Trump. However, a team source tells ESPN that the Commanders anticipate possible conversations with Trump about the new stadium.

The Commanders own the new stadium’s naming rights, which can be sold to a corporate sponsor. However, ESPN’s source says this could be a separate decision from also commemorating an individual, such as Trump, with the stadium name.

ESPN mentions that the decision will likely be made by the District of Columbia Council, which will lease the stadium to the Commanders and the National Park Service, which manages the federal government land on the old RFK Stadium site.

“The team doesn’t have the authority. They can’t name the stadium … on their own,” the source said. “The city would be involved in that decision, and the Park Service would be involved.”

We’ll have more regarding the Commanders stadium and President Trump as the news is available.