Report: Raiders Expected To Move On From GM Mike Mayock, Target John Dorsey?

According to Jason La Canfora, league sources expect the Raiders to make a change and fire GM Mike Mayock following the season.

Mayock was already on thin ice after coming close to being fired last year while HC Jon Gruden was still in charge, per La Canfora. His poor draft record, especially in the first round, ultimately was too much for Raiders owner Mark Davis to overlook.

He adds that former Browns GM and current senior Lions executive John Dorsey is expected to be among the candidates considered by the Raiders.

There’s also buzz the Raiders could be targeting Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh, but interim HC Rich Bisaccia is also making a strong case, with the Raiders set for a play-in playoff game against the Chargers tonight.

Mayock, 63, played a few years in the NFL for the Steelers and Giants. He began his broadcasting career in 2005 with the NFL Network and has worked for a number of other networks calling games.

Mayock didn’t have any personnel experience for NFL teams but was a widely respected draft analyst when he was hired by the Raiders as general manager in 2019.

In three years with the Raiders, Mayock has a record of 24-24.