Report: Saquon Barkley Targeting Texans As ‘Top Potential Destination’

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston, citing league sources, reports that Giants free agent RB Saquon Barkley has “targeted the Texans as his top potential destination.”

According to Wilson, Barkley has been in communication with Texans QB C.J. Stroud this offseason.

Reports have said that the Giants are unlikely to franchise Barkley for a second straight year, which paves the way for him to test the open market in the coming weeks.

The Texans currently have Dameon Pierce under contract, but he’s coming off of a disappointing second season and fellow RB Devin Singletary is set to be a free agent.

Barkley, 27, was the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $31.19 million rookie deal with the Giants that included a $20.767 million signing bonus when the Giants picked up his fifth-year option.

Barkley’s fifth-year option cost the Giants $7.22 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was franchised at a sum of $10.09 million fully guaranteed.

In 2023, Barkley appeared in 14 games for the Giants and rushed for 962 yards on 247 attempts with six rushing touchdowns to go along with 41 receptions on 60 targets for 280 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.